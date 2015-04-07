ASUS unveils ultrathin laptop/tablet hybrids

Laptop maker from Taiwan, ASUS, unveiled a couple of new laptops on Tuesday, aiming to expand its presence in Korea, local media report.

The Taipei-based electronics company released new laptops, including a slim ultrabook and three two-in-one models which can be converted into tablet computers, Korea Times reported.

A series of convertible laptops, named “Transformer Book Chi”, was first unveiled during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2015 in Las Vegas in January.

The laptops have detachable parts, held together by what it calls a "smart magnetic hinge”.

The three convertible models ― T90, T100 and the flagship T300 ― use Intel's Core M processor or Atom processor and have a fan-less design.

They come in different sizes, an 8.9-inch T90, a 10.1-inch T100, and a 12.5-inch T300.

The new ultrabook, named "ASUS ZenBook UX305," has a 13.3-inch quad high-definition plus screen, weighs 1.2 kg and is 12.3 mm think. The display panel is capable of producing up to 3,200 x 1,800 screen resolution, which is 2.5 times larger than the FHD display.

Even though these machines offer high-end performance and slick design, they still face tough competition from the likes of Samsung and Apple.

"Apple is not the only choice for you," said ASUS' country manager Ethan Sun during a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday. "Our legendary laptops are slimmer and have more battery capacity and expandability as a device. ASUS is also a good choice for you."

ASUS is the world's third-largest laptop maker, but in Korea it remains between sixth and seventh place with about a three percent share.