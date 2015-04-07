Cisco ASA with FirePOWER offers SMBs enterprise-level defences

Cisco has announced several new solutions to provide smaller and midsized businesses with better security defences – indeed the company claims its new Cisco ASA with FirePOWER services bring SMBs the same threat detection levels enterprises benefit from.

Cisco ASA with FirePOWER is, according to the firm, the “industry’s first threat-focused NGFW” (next-gen firewall), a multi-layered offering which consists of a stateful firewall, advanced malware protection (which can cope with zero-day threats), application visibility and control, and sophisticated intrusion prevention measures, all rolled into a single integrated threat protection solution.

The user interface is also designed to be streamlined, and provide quick overviews of systems, with the ability to drill further down for the full details if necessary.

Cisco claims that ASA with FirePOWER will benefit businesses with a lower total cost of operation compared to the patchwork of solutions which would normally be cobbled together to offer this kind of protection. Automated tweaking and prioritising will reduce the amount of time IT staff have to spend monitoring things, too, freeing up resources in that respect.

David Goeckeler, Senior Vice President, Cisco Security Business Group, commented: “Hacking is a sophisticated business, and as the attackers become even more profit-driven, midsize businesses, branch offices and industrial environments are increasingly in their crosshairs. As organisations work to protect themselves and their partners, they require security solutions that combine sophistication and simplicity, while also offering low TCO.

“The new models of Cisco ASA with FirePOWER Services address that exact need with advanced threat protection capabilities along with easier management and cost savings that improve an organisation’s security efforts – before, during and after an attack.”

ASA with FirePOWER services are available now, in four different flavours starting at $995 (£670).