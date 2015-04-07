Daily deal: Save £60 on a Lenovo G50-70 Notebook laptop

Good morning everyone! I hope you're all well rested and full of chocolate after the long (and gloriously sunny) Easter weekend.

We're getting straight back into the swing of things with today's daily deal, which features a Lenovo G50-70 15.6-Inch Notebook for £269.99, a saving of £60 (18 per cent).

At just 1-inch slim and weighing only 2.5kg, the Lenovo G50-70 is the perfect travel companion for business or leisure trips.

The 15.6-inch HD display has a 1,366 x 768 pixel resolution, backed up by a 4th generation Intel Core i7 processor to power all your media requirements.

Other specifications include:

Processor clock speed of 1.7GHz

4GB of RAM

500 GB hard drive

Windows 8.1 operating system

Pre-loaded with VeriFace Pro (face recognition) and Energy Manager (to extend battery life) software

