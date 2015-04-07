Digital Barriers turns to telecoms with video streaming tech

Surveillance technologies provider Digital Barriers has realised that it could make more money selling live streaming services to the consumer market, rather than to the public sector.

The revelation has opened the company’s eyes to the benefits it can have from the emergence of new consumer video streaming apps such as Twitter’s Periscope and Meerkat.

The company announced that its technology, traditionally used by government security and defence agencies, can now be used by telecoms networks to compress live-stream video consumption by consumers.

The new Cloud Video Platform (CVP) is ready to be launched after several months of developing.

The technology will enable viewing existing videos anywhere in the world and will provide various analytics.

Mobile video streaming requires significant cellular bandwidth, which is both costly and results in network delays that prevent the zero latency required for video to be streamed and viewed in real time.

For consumers, the result of such bandwidth constraints is significant buffering, hampering instant communication. This will become an increasing issue as these apps gain popularity.

Digital Barriers claim its TVI software solves this problem: “Recent trials have shown that the company’s class-leading video compression technology typically uses at least 60 per cent less bandwidth than the industry’s standard technologies, such as H.264, the video compression used in almost all mobile video applications, Blu-ray players and commercial CCTV.”

“With mobile data costs at current levels, this reduction in data usage will help keep phone bills of avid social media users under control.”

Ahead of the launch of Digital Barriers’ Cloud Video Platform, CEO Zak Doffman commented: “The growth in live video streaming from smart devices will put a real strain on mobile networks, with the result being latency, buffering, and often limited service.

"Our technology can solve this problem for consumers, just as we already do for the leading defence and security agencies on Digital Barriers to power their mobile surveillance applications.”