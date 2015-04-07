EE launches Wi-Fi Calling service for UK customers

EE has just announced that its Wi-Fi Calling service is now live in the UK, allowing those without a mobile signal to instead make calls or send texts via their Wi-Fi network.

The process of Wi-Fi Calling is seamless – in other words, it uses your handset dialler and contacts just as you would normally to make calls, and it’s the exact same procedure with texts, too. There’s no need to do anything different within the UI, install an app or similar – the phone will automatically use the service.

It’s certainly a very handy addition for those in areas with poorer mobile coverage – EE cites a survey which says that four million folks in the UK lose signal in at least one room in their house. Such dead zones will now be a thing of the past, providing you’ve got broadband and Wi-Fi, of course.

The service is available now on the Lumia 640, and from this Friday on the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge, with more handsets set to be added in the coming weeks and months. EE reckons that by the time summer arrives, over five million EE contract customers will have Wi-Fi Calling on their phones.

CEO of EE Olaf Swantee commented: “Losing coverage at home is a major frustration, and Wi-Fi Calling will make a real difference to millions of customers across the UK, from basement flats in London to the most rural homes in the country.

"Our customers want to be able to call and text no matter where they are, and they don’t want to have to think about which app they need to use or if their friends have a particular third party service.”