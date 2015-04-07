Google the most popular IT recruiter in the UK

Apple might be better than Google at building phones, and Microsoft might be better than Google at building OS's (although that's quite open for debate), Google is still the most popular employer in the UK.

The Grosvenor House on Park Lane, London was host last week to the annual TARGETjobs National Graduate Recruitment Awards, the largest graduate recruitment awards event in Europe, now in its eleventh year.

During the awards, Google was voted by students as the most popular IT and Technology employer, beating off a strong challenge from the runners-up Apple and Microsoft.

It was a great event for IT and Technology recruiters as IBM won the Internship Programme award and were shortlisted for Employer of the Year, Bloomberg won the Best Website and came second in the Marketing Award and Siemens, Capgemini and CGI IT all made the top three in other awards.

A full list of all winners can be found on this link.

A record number of 40,000 students and recent graduates from 120 different universities took part in a national survey, conducted by international research outfit trendence, which identified the most popular graduate recruiters in IT and 14 other sectors of work.

The awards were presented by Lenny Henry and attended by around 1,400 guests from the world of graduate recruitment. The headline sponsor of the TARGETjobs National Graduate Recruitment Awards 2015 was National Grid.