LG releases official G4 teaser video on YouTube

LG has just released the official teaser video for its incoming new flagship, but it doesn’t give much away about the phone.

Check out the LG G4 video clip above yourself to see a sneak preview of the device ahead of its launch three weeks today.

The clip shows the camera, with a camera aperture of F1.8, which should hopefully see some good low-light performance (always a tricky point, particularly for smartphone cameras). It also shows the rear silhouette of the LG G4, and, well, that’s about it aside from the official launch date (April 28, as mentioned).

LG has a tough battle ahead of it given the excellent reception the Galaxy S6 has gained – not to mention new competition from the likes of rising stars such as Xiaomi.

Recent rumours have speculated that the LG G4 will have a 5.6in display, upping the ante a little from the G3, and it’ll be driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 CPU, with a 16 megapixel or 20 megapixel camera – depending on which rumour monger you believe – along with a fingerprint sensor.

However, it’s far from clear if the strides made with the LG G4 are going to pale compared to the work Samsung has done with the Galaxy S6, which saw a raft of tweaks to not just the hardware, but also streamlining the software.