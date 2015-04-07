Microsoft offers money saving Work & Play bundle

Microsoft is bundling together its subscription services, offering consumers four services at a heavily discounted price.

The Work & Play bundle, which Microsoft had previously priced at $199, has returned for just $149.

The deal provides customers with a year’s subscription to Office 365, Xbox Live, Xbox Music and Skype Unlimited World. To purchase all of these services individually, consumers would have to spend in excess of $400 each year, so the current Work & Play bundle offers some significant savings.



The deal is only available online, however, but this does open it up to many more customers than Microsoft’s previous offering, which was only available in Microsoft Stores. The Work & Play bundle is likely to appeal to a broad spectrum of users and may be particularly popular with families.

Office 365 is the online, subscription version of Microsoft’s suite of productivity tools, including Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and others. Skype Unlimited World provides unlimited VoIP calls, while Xbox Live is required for Xbox 360 and Xbox One users to play online. Xbox Music, meanwhile, is a subscription music streaming and purchasing platform, similar to Spotify or Apple’s iTunes Store.

Currently, the Work & Play deal only seems to be available from the Microsoft US website and it remains to be seen if the offer will be extended to the UK. Microsoft does have other multi-buy bundles available, including some for the Xbox One, but none that offer quite the same level of discount as the Work & Play offer.

The news is likely to come as a disappointment to UK-based Microsoft fans, particularly after it was announced recently that app prices in the Windows Store were set to increase in the majority regions outside the US.

However, any Microsoft customers stateside that want to get their hands on the Work & Play bundle can find it here.

