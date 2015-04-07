Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge battery tests revealed

Even though in past benchmarks Samsung’s smartphones have held up well against the competition when it comes to battery life, there is a worry that the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge will not hit the same quality bar due to changes internally and externally.

In new tests run by GSMArena, it looks like Samsung has worked to make the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge the best performers possible, given the hardship to push 18 hours of talk time onto devices running 2K displays with Exynos 7420 chips - Samsung’s own brand.

The results put the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge middle of the pack. Other devices like the Xiaomi Redmi Note (21 hours), iPhone 6 Plus (23 hours), Nexus 6 (25 hours) and even the Galaxy S5 (27 hours) all offer longer battery life.

Below the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge sit a few noteable devices like the iPhone 6 (12 hours), Moto X (14 hours) and the HTC One M8 (14 hours).

Samsung swapped the Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 for its own Exynos 7420 in the later stages of development, following a thermal issue that caused the smartphone to overheat. This might have caused a dropped in the amount of available battery life on the devices.

Oddly, even though the Galaxy S6 Edge packs a different display, the two devices run for exactly the same amount of time. Samsung has made it so all of the specifications are identical, and the only feature to take into account is the display.

The Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge seem to perform well on other tasks as well, with 10 hours for web browsing and 12 hours for video playback. It doesn’t come close to some of the other devices on the list, but it is still enough for the average user.

Samsung has reportedly already sold 40 million Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge units to carriers, with a further 18 million in production for the second batch. At this rate, it might be able to surpass Apple’s incredible 74 million iPhone sales in Q1 2015, although we wouldn’t bank on it.