Dashlane can tell you if you're in danger of being hacked

An average Internet user in the UK has 83 password-protected accounts.

Let that sink in.

Those are the results of a survey password managers Dashlane conducted to see if we are a "nation of online hoarders,“ and I guess we are. Each account increases our chances of getting hacked.

As hacks become more and more of a threat, and seurity breaches start impacting people's businesses, it has become essential for people and companies to protect their online presence as much as possible.

That's why Dashlane launched a new product called Dashlane Scan, a new service which can quickly audit a user’s email account for passwords and other private data which are in danger of being hacked.

It allows the user to see how many accounts they are signed up to and, crucially, how many passwords and log-in details are visible in their mailbox and are vulnerable to attacks due to breached, weak or duplicated passwords.

To support the launch, Dashlane looked at anonymised data from over 100,000 of its most active users in the UK, US and France. The research found that the average UK user has 83 password-protected accounts, which rises to 94 and 93 in France and the United States respectfully. While a number of these accounts may no longer be active, they still represent a threat online as they provide another door to your personal data. Furthermore, this risk multiplies when the same password is used on numerous accounts.

So, if you're not using an online service any more, shut the account down, people. It might just save you from a hack.

Scan works with every major email provider (Gmail, Hotmail, Outlook, Yahoo or AOL). To get the feature users simply go to the Dashlane website and select the inbox they want to scan. They are then provided a detailed on-screen assessment, which can be downloaded as a PDF, and also tips on how to better secure their account.