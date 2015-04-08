Exclusive: AnonCoders declares "cyber war" after hacking spree

Over 100 websites have been breached in the last 24 hours by hacking group AnonCoders in a large-scale hack attack.

The group, believed to have started in January 2015 by a hacker called Albania Attacker, contacted ITProPortal directly via Facebook today to confirm the attacks, all of which were accompanied by the hashtags #OpIsrael, #SaveGaza and #FreePalestina.

The hackers also posted a message to Pastebin yesterday, titled "#OpIsrael By AnonCoders (Part 1)," which listed all of the sites targeted and started with the words "Hacked By AnonCoders ♥."

The websites in question all appear to have been taken over by the page shown below:

We reached out directly to the group to ask about the reasons for the attack and received the following response: "Reason Is: Free Palestina. And To Save The People Of Palestina."

This was followed by the rather ominous warning "This Is Only Part One. We Will Start Operation Again In 10.06.2015."

The attack has so far hit a range of different sites, including Governments, universities, cinemas and news sites. Our contact in the group described its ultimate target as "Israel Govs And Anti-Muslims Sites."

We are still in contact with the group so will bring you more information as it becomes available.

UPDATE: AnonCoders recently contacted us again with a message effectively declaring "cyber war" against the Israeli Government.

The message goes in to some detail about the groups reasons for the cyber attacks, specifically talking about "the abuse of human rights" and the need to "Help Bring A Peace Within The Gaza Region To Those People That So Desperately Need It."

It then goes on to call upon the "Brothers And Sisters Of AnonCoders" to join its movement and finished with some more rather sinister warnings to the Israeli Government.

UPDATE: Below is a list of all the website to have been attacked by the group. Be warned they may contain malware.

