Has Facebook fallen foul of Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act?

Facebook is facing another class action lawsuit, this time from Carlo Licata in Illinois who claims the social network is holding a database of biometric information on its users.

Collecting biometric information without asking for consent is illegal in most states, especially in Illinois where the Biometric Information Privacy Act of 2008 was created.

Licata claims Facebook has a severe disregard for the privacy rights its users should have and believes that this lawsuit will bring up some information about what exactly Facebook stores on its servers.

Facebook acquired a company called Face in 2012, allowing them to scan facial technology. The acquisition lead to better tagging of photos, but Licata believes it has been used for less genuine collection of biometric information.

Even though there is no firm evidence to support the idea Facebook takes user’s biometric information, Licata seems confident that once the Illinois court investigates the social network, it will find some sort of connection.

It is not the first time Facebook has been accused of readily taking user information without consent. Facebook tends to add features capable of following the user around a mobile device or browser, tracking each site they log into for better advertising.

Even though Facebook claims this practice is legal and the user gives consent by accepting terms, these terms are often hidden under piles of service agreements and cannot be removed from the application.

Facebook is ready to challenge Licata in court. "This lawsuit is without merit and we will defend ourselves vigorously," the social network said.