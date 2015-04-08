HTC One M9+ launched

HTC's new phone is out and you probably can't have it.

The much leaked HTC One M9+ has finally been unveiled, and many leaks which were circulating the web proved to be spot on.

However, HTC took everyone by surprise saying that the device is to be sold in China, with no mention of other makers.

The device will come with a fingerprint scanner beneath the display, and among other specs, the One M9+ includes a 5.2-inch 2K display, a 64-bit MediaTek Helio X10 MT6795T Octa core processor at 2.2GHz, 3GB of RAM, 20 megapixel Duo Camera, and a 2,840 mA/h integrated battery.

The software is the same old same old, Sense 7 on top of the Android Lollipop.

The company said nothing about how much the device will cost, or when exactly it will be released. All we know at this point is that it is to be released in China only, with no mention of other markets:

"We are excited to bring the HTC One M9+ to customers in China, where we have worked closely with mobile operators to create a phone with the right balance of screen size, processor performance, software, and radio network compatibility to meet consumers’ needs."

"The HTC One M9+ is currently available in China only and will be ranged in other markets, to be confirmed locally at a later date. Please follow your local country pages for availability information,“ said HTC in a statement published by Cool Smartphone.

"The One M9+ is not currently planned to be released in North America or Europe, where we believe our flagship, HTC One M9, is the best choice for blazing fast performance, incredible sound, and network compatibility across the broadest range of operators.“