SecurEnvoy renders passwords obselete with OneSwipe tool

Passwords, your days are numbered.

Security measures in the form of a password are considered outdated and risky, which is why many security companies are now looking for alternative, more secure ways for people to interact with their devices and services.

One of these companies is SecurEnvoy, which today announced the prototype of its latest OneSwipe authentication tool.

Built upon Windows 10’s new near field communication (NFC) capability, it allows a secure authentication of a user's identity via a simple tap of their phone.

The prototype will be demonstrated at this year’s RSA conference in San Francisco on stand 112, it says in the official press release.

How does this new technology work? A user chooses the account he wants to activate, enters a four digit pin and taps his phone against any Windows 10 enabled PC or tablet device.

This then automatically launches the chosen URL in the browser and automatically logs in.

The current OneSwipe technology uses a onetime QR code generated every thirty seconds on a user’s device, which is then held up to a forward facing camera on a computer instead of an NFC tap. All current OneSwipe users will be upgraded to include NFC as the technology rolls-out to different platforms in the coming months; device permitting.

SecurEnvoy plans to bring the one tap technology to Android and iOS later this year.

“As cybercrime reaches endemic proportions and computing power doubles every two years, the humble password, however elaborate, is now alarmingly susceptible to a brute force attack. We’ve recognised that whilst two-factor authentication as it currently exists eliminates the flaws of the traditional password, without simplicity it will never truly replace it.

"That’s why we’ve created OneSwipe with NFC capability. A pin. A tap. And you’re in. It’s that simple,” says Steve Watts, co-founder of SecurEnvoy.