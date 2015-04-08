A slow loading site will hurt your business

If your website takes three (or God forbid more) seconds to load, then I've got some bad news for you.

A recent study suggests that people expect websites to load in two seconds or less, and some would even leave if the page doesn't load as fast as they expect it to.

Now that's what I call a short fuse.

According to research by Nielsen, 47 per cent of those asked expect a site to load in two seconds or less, and 40 per cent would leave if the site fails to load in three seconds. Why is that a problem? Because people leaving your website could hurt your business, lose you sales, and hurt your brand.

Yes, all of that can happen in a second.

The performance marketing specialist Tradedoubler got its hands on the report, and has launched a new solution to help reduce loading times.

The Global Capabilities solution, available to advertisers and publishers all over the world, offers Global Tracking and Global Payments.

Global Tracking uses Amazon Web Services (AWS) to replicate Tradedoubler’s tracking servers in the cloud across the globe. The server network automatically directs users to the server that will provide the best experience for them, improving loading speed and tracking reliability five-fold.

Global Payments enables publishers to receive all payments in the currency of their choice, regardless of program currency. This simplifies book-keeping and minimises currency exchange risk, which can be significant for total transactions amounting to thousands of pounds. Advertisers are then invoiced in the currency of the program used.