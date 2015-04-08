How will we index and search live video streams?

Even though Meerkat, the live video streaming app for Twitter, has been around for quite some time now, it wasn't before Twitter's acquisition of Periscope did we really start paying attention to the new trend.

Now, it seems as live video streaming is making its way into our lives at high speeds, and it won’t be long before we start streaming pretty much anything. And everything.

A similar thought was written by Channel 4 News journalist Geoff White, while reflecting on the recently published news that a white police officer in USA shot (again) a black unarmed man.

In his blog, he writes how it took “several days for footage which appears to show a US police officer shooting a man in the back to be posted online,” and adds how we will, in the future, “wonder why it wasn’t available instantly.”

But his angle wasn’t about whether or not Periscope will become an essential part of our lives or not – that has already been decided and the answer is it will.

He asks a different question – how will we find our way through what is soon to become a vast and disorganised space of live video streaming all around the world.

“Text is easy for computers to index and catalogue, video is an order of magnitude harder,” he says.

“Location data will be the main search device in the short term, but expect to see a boom in video indexing services (and facial recognition tech in tandem).”

He also raises a very important question on who gets to own the video material you stream – you, or the company who allowed you to stream in the first place?

His answer fits in fifty words, and you can read them on his blog.