Apple adds 10 new retailers to Apple Pay

Even though Apple Pay is still unavailable in the UK, it continues to pick up steam in the US even with a shoddy launch filled with checkout issues. Today, 10 new merchants added support to the payments service.

GameSpot and T-Mobile are the two big names supporting Apple Pay, adding the contactless payment option to stores nationwide. Fast food chain Raley’s, FireHouse Subs, Luby’s, alongside Acme, Davis Food and Drug, the Oracle Arena and Phoenix Suns’ Airway Center.

Apple has added four new merchants for “upcoming support” as well for the Marriott Hotels, Renaissance Hotels, Urban Outfitters and Pep Boys. That means Apple Pay will be supported by most hotel services either through contactless payment or the company’s app, already supported by Airbnb and Hotel Tonight.

On top of the new merchants added in the past week, Apple is also adding more local bank branches for customers that aren’t fans of national banks like Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase.

Apple Pay is supposed to launch in the UK sometime in 2015, although we have heard nothing from Apple executives on the matter. Reports late last year claimed Apple was having trouble getting support from one major bank in the UK.

Across the world, Apple is looking into opening up Apple Pay to a variety of countries including Japan, China (through AliPay), France, Germany, Spain, Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand and a few other countries.