Daily deal: Save 50 per cent on an HP Pavilion x360 convertible PC

So, earlier in the week we brought out a Lenovo PC and now it's time for HP to get in on the daily deals act with another great offer.

Today's deal features an 11-inch HP Pavilion x360 convertible PC, which can be yours for the cut price of £282, a handy saving of £47.99 (15 per cent).

If you're one of those people whose not quite sure whether you'd rather have a laptop of a tablet, the HP Pavilion is the perfect fit, offering users the best of both worlds.

It has the flexibility to satisfy all your needs, with the notebook, stand and tablet modes offering 360 degrees of versatility. The 11.6-inch touchscreen display is equally as effective in all modes and dual speakers are optimised for use in any position.

Other key specifications include:

4 GB of RAM

500 GB hard drive

Intel processor with a clock speed of 2.16 GHz

Windows 8.1 operating system

Intel HD graphics card

Weights just 1.4kg

To get this HP Pavilion deal for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.