HP ditches the public cloud in search of fresh meat

HP has decided not to pursue the public cloud service any more.

The company has said that it's no Google, Amazon or Microsoft, and that it simply doesn't want to compete with those companies in the field of public cloud services.

However, no one seems to be too surprised by the news, as Forbes, ZDNet, The Register and The New York Times to name a few, basically thought it was just a matter of time before HP threw in the towel.

"We thought people would rent or buy computing from us," HP cloud boss Bill Hilf told The New York Times on Wednesday.

"It turns out that it makes no sense for us to go head-to-head."

However, this doesn't mean HP is leaving the cloud business altogether. Quite the contrary, my dear Watson – HP will continue to sell servers and cloud services. Just not to you.

Instead of going after the end user, its biggest customers will be cloud companies themselves, or other computing behemoths, like Facebook.

In an email to VentureBeat, HP confirmed the strategy switch: "HP is not leaving the public cloud market. We run the largest OpenStack technology-based public cloud out there. This has to do with not competing head-to-head with the big public cloud players.“

This answer sparked even more controversy, as Gartner analyst Lydia Leong said on Twitter that HP is not the largest OpenStack-based public cloud.

[embed]https://twitter.com/cloudpundit/status/585864674807304194[/embed]

All of this is happening as HP tries to restructure itself and split into two companies, HP Inc. and HP Enterprise, with the current CEO Meg Whitman to become CEO of HP Enterprise.