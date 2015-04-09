How to install Apple's iOS 8.3 update

Using this guide, you will be able to install the iOS 8.3 update onto your device. Also, we will tell you what you need to do before you tap Download and install the update.

iOS 8.3 is compatible with the following devices:

iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5, iPhone 4s

iPad Air 2, iPad Air, iPad (fourth gen), iPad (third gen), iPad 2

iPad mini 3, iPad mini 2, iPad mini

iPod touch 5G

For those of you who had problems with iOS 8, iOS 8.1 or iOS 8.2, this update, with its incredibly long list of bugfixes promises to right those wrongs. The iOS 8.3 update is a free update for all devices running iOS 8, and you don't need iOS 8.3 to use the Apple Watch.

Following these simple steps you should be able to complete the update in approximately 25 minutes.

1. Make sure your device is plugged into a power Source

It is always good to be prepared, and by making sure you're plugged into a power source prior to an update is good practice.

2. Make a backup of all data

Although Apple's iOS updates tend to be reliable, it doesn't mean you shouldn't backup your data. To do this, tap on Settings > iCloud > Storage & Backup. Under that option, swipe and turn the iCloud Backup option on.

Over-the-air [WiFi]

From the Settings app, tap General > Software Update.

From the Settings app, tap General > Software Update.

It will now give you the option to Learn More, to see all of the fixes and update detail, or you can tap on Download and Install.

You will now have to enter your passcode before the upgrade starts.

Once you have entered your passcode, you will have to agree to the iOS 8.3 update terms and conditions twice, and then the download will start.

You will now be prompted to restart. If you aren't ready, you can choose to cancel, otherwise let the device restart and install.

When the device restarts, you will be prompted to enter your passcode again. On the next screen enter your Apple ID password, and then verify phone numbers for FaceTime and iMessage.

You may also be prompted to set up Apple Pay, but this can be skipped if you don't want to do use Apple Pay right now.

iTunes