How to install Apple's iOS 8.3 update

Using this guide, you will be able to install the iOS 8.3 update onto your device. Also, we will tell you what you need to do before you tap Download and install the update.
iOS 8.3 is compatible with the following devices:
- iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5, iPhone 4s
- iPad Air 2, iPad Air, iPad (fourth gen), iPad (third gen), iPad 2
- iPad mini 3, iPad mini 2, iPad mini
- iPod touch 5G
For those of you who had problems with iOS 8, iOS 8.1 or iOS 8.2, this update, with its incredibly long list of bugfixes promises to right those wrongs. The iOS 8.3 update is a free update for all devices running iOS 8, and you don't need iOS 8.3 to use the Apple Watch.
Following these simple steps you should be able to complete the update in approximately 25 minutes.
1. Make sure your device is plugged into a power Source
It is always good to be prepared, and by making sure you're plugged into a power source prior to an update is good practice.
2. Make a backup of all data
Although Apple's iOS updates tend to be reliable, it doesn't mean you shouldn't backup your data. To do this, tap on Settings > iCloud > Storage & Backup. Under that option, swipe and turn the iCloud Backup option on.
3. Update to iOS 8.3
Over-the-air [WiFi]
- From the Settings app, tap General > Software Update.
- It will now give you the option to Learn More, to see all of the fixes and update detail, or you can tap on Download and Install.
- You will now have to enter your passcode before the upgrade starts.
- Once you have entered your passcode, you will have to agree to the iOS 8.3 update terms and conditions twice, and then the download will start.
- You will now be prompted to restart. If you aren't ready, you can choose to cancel, otherwise let the device restart and install.
- When the device restarts, you will be prompted to enter your passcode again. On the next screen enter your Apple ID password, and then verify phone numbers for FaceTime and iMessage.
- You may also be prompted to set up Apple Pay, but this can be skipped if you don't want to do use Apple Pay right now.
iTunes
- Plug your device into your computer and launch iTunes, if this doesn't happen automatically.
- On the left had side of iTunes, look for your device, for example "Charlie's iPhone" and then click on it.
- In the centre of your screen there will now be details of the Version and an option to Check for Update. Click on Check for Update.
- A dialogue box will then appear and say that a new software version is available, and ask whether you want to update now.
- If your are ready to update to iOS 8.3 click Download and Update.
- A list of what is new in iOS 8.3 will appear, click Next and then click Agree
- If prompted, enter your passcode on your device.
- The update will now download and install.
- Follow the prompts and then enter your passcode, and then enter your Apple ID password.
