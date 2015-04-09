Intel showcases Atom x3 chip for smartphones and IoT devices

Intel has unveiled a new Atom x3 chip aimed at the smartphone market during the company’s developer conference in China.

The Intel Developer Forum is taking place in Shenzen in the country’s Guangdong province, and celebrates 30 years of partnerships with Chinese businesses.

Read more: Amazon expands into China through Alibaba’s Tmall platform

During the event the chip maker focused heavily on its Atom range of products, and particularly the Atom x3 which has been developed in collaboration with Chinese firms Rockchip and Spreadtrum. Intel chief executive Brian Krzanich also stressed the importance of continuing his company’s Chinese partnerships going forward.



"The local and global impact of our 50 years of Moore's Law innovation and 30 years of strong collaboration and winning together in China is unmatched," he said. “Intel remains focused on delivering leadership products and technologies in traditional areas of computing, while also investing in new areas and entrepreneurs - students, makers and developers - to find and fuel future generations of innovation with China.”

The Intel Developer Forum marked the first live demonstration of the Atom x3 processor in a smartphone, with the chip expected to go to market in the second half of the year. The technology giant also announced that the x3 will be modified to make it suitable for the IoT market, with the addition of 3G and LTE processors, as well as an extended temperature range for coping with extreme weather conditions.

Intel will also be expanding its turnkey program in order to drive uptake of the Atom 3 processor and look to utilise a similar approach to the x5 chip in order to reduce customer costs and time to market for tablets running on the chip.

Read more: Intel to make another return to the mobile market

Aside from computer chip manufacturing, Intel also used the conference to share details of upcoming collaborations with Chinese firms in the fields of energy efficiency, transportation and pollution monitoring. The upcoming projects include using IoT gateways to create smart buildings that consume less energy, a smart traffic information system and an air monitoring programme based on Intel’s Edison platform.

