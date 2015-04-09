LG reveal G4 camera specs

LG G4 is shaping up to be quite a monster, ahead of its 28 April launch.

After showcasing the 5.5-inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel QHD display last week, which is set to appear on the G4, the Korean smartphone makers today unveiled the cameras which will go into the flagship phone, and they are quite an upgrade from the G3.

The LG G4 will pair a 16-megapixel wide aperture camera with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper, Trusted Reviews writes.

According to the manufacturer, the G4’s improved 16-megapixel camera will benefit from an f/1.8 aperture for improved low-light shooting. This will allow up to 80 per cent more light onto the sensor, as compared to the cameras found in the LG G3.

Up front, the G4 will adopt an 8-megapixel secondary camera, the highest-resolution forward-facing camera the Korean manufacturer has used to date.

This camera features a 0.11mm thin IR filter for more natural and accurate colours.

“The advanced camera module began mass production this week and will be unveiled to consumers for the first time in the LG G4 later this month,” said LG's spokesperson.

Rumours surrounding the upcoming LG flagship smartphone G4 have been flying high. It’s believed the device will have a 4-bit, Snapdragon 810 processor with 3GB of RAM, and will feature a new, leather-effect rear cover.

It is also believed the smartphone will be slightly curved, and that it will have fingerprint recognition technology.

LG is hoping to sell as many as 10 million units of the G4, which is a possibility if it builds on the success of its predecessor.

Image Credit: 20snet.com