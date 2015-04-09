Microsoft launches Lumia 640 and 640 XL in UK

Microsoft announced today that it has released two new Lumia smartphone models, the Lumia 640 and the Lumia 640 XL, in the UK.

The Lumia 640 boasts a 5-inch HD display, with an 8-megapixel camera and a 2,500mAh battery. Meanwhile, The Lumia 640 XL carries a bigger screen with a 5.7-inch HD display, accompanied by a 13-megapixel camera and a 3,000 mAh battery.

The Lumia 640 and 640 XL carry the latest Windows Phone 8.1 operating system and the Lumia Denim update, with an upcoming Windows 10 update to roll out in late 2015. They both have 1GB of memory and a quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

Other features in the new Lumia devices include the integrated Microsoft Office experiences through the OneDrive storage and 4G connectivity, which aim to provide a more personal and seamless computing experience.

“People are looking for a device which brings them more flexibility to switch easily between work and play, without breaking the bank,” said Simon Rayne, acting general manager of Microsoft Devices UK.

“The Lumia 640 and the Lumia 640 XL keep people prepared for anything, with the full range of Microsoft experiences – including Cortana, Office and OneDrive – that Lumia users have come to expect straight out of the box, fast 4G connectivity, long-lasting battery and a choice of screen sizes and camera capabilities, depending on individual preferences.”

The Lumia 640 is already widely available from retailers across the UK in glossy cyan, orange and matte black, which is available from £99.99 or £15.50 per month on contract in the UK with Dixon Carphone Group, EE, O2, Vodafone, Three, Amazon, Tesco and Virgin.

Meanwhile, the Lumia 640 XL will be available in matte cyan, orange and black, as well as both matte and glossy white from a range of online retailers starting from £219 SIM-free.