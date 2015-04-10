Apple Watch is officially available for pre-order, but only by appointment

As pre-ordering for the Apple watch starts, UK consumers can now get the chance to preview and try out the new smartwatch even before they decide to pre-order.

The preview opportunity will be on an appointment basis so make sure you get your bookings in early.

The premium 18-karat gold alloy Apple Watch edition, however, will only be available to try on in selected Apple stores.

Apple, which will have its wearable on sale on 24 April, expects to have a huge demand for the new device.

"Based on the tremendous interest from people visiting our stores, as well as the number of customers who have gone to the Apple Online Store to mark their favourite Apple Watch ahead of availability, we expect that strong customer demand will exceed our supply at launch," Apple head of retail and online stores Angela Ahrendts said.

However, the company will be taking a different approach in its initial sale for the Apple Watch and will only be accommodating orders "exclusively online" during the initial launch period, Ahrendts said.

While customers are not expected to queue up for the device as was the norm for previous launches, they will be able to order the Watch in-store through an Apple store employee who will be creating the order via the company's internal online store.

To keep up with the expected turnout of customers, a special Apple Watch Store has also opened within Selfridges on Oxford Street.