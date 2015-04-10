Business owners identify the best way to improve customer perception

Forget cool deals and doing socially responsible things, people who have small businesses and want to improve customer perception, the first thing they do is – build a mobile app.

It is that simple.

Build-your-own-app provider Appsme.com surveyed some business owners and the conclusion is that they feel that building a mobile app will greatly improve their image.

Four out of five (81 per cent) small business owners think having technology tools such as mobile apps makes them look good to their customers. The survey revealed that improved customer perception is seen as the biggest overall benefit when it comes to investing in app marketing.

Restaurants, cafes and coffee bars feel their app has the biggest impact on customer perception (89 per cent), followed by three quarters (75 per cent) of hair and beauty businesses and 79 per cent of health and fitness professionals.

The biggest benefits for all business owners were improved customer engagement (43 per cent), “making the business look cool” (25 per cent) and helping to retain customers (12 per cent) through more regular contact and in-app features such as loyalty cards.

Health and fitness business owners came out as the most tech savvy (17 per cent) with that industry most likely to launch a mobile business app. Shops and retailers are also high on the list (13 per cent), followed by 10 per cent of hair and beauty salons and seven per cent of restaurants and bars.

UK hotspots for small businesses with an app are: London (30 per cent), Birmingham (14 per cent), Bristol (eight per cent), Glasgow (six per cent) and Southampton (six per cent).