Daily deal: Save £75 on a Canon MAXIFY all-in-one home office printer

Is there anything better than a sunny Friday? I don't think there is, except maybe a cracking deal, which is exactly what we've got for you.

Today's daily deal features a Canon MAXIFY MB2350 wi-fi all-in-one home office printer, which can be yours for just £114, saving you £75.99 (40 per cent).

The Canon MAXIFY MB2350 wi-fi all-in-one home office printer will fulfill all your printing needs, offering print, copy, scan and fax functions, 500-sheet paper capacity and integrated 5-sheet Automatic Document Feeder.

It also features Wi-Fi plus Ethernet connection, so you can print from and scan to PCs, smartphones, tablets and cloud services.

And if that's not enough, Canon has made printing as quick and efficient as possible, with Quick First Print plus able to print 15 colour pages/min and 23 mono pages/min.

To get this deal on the Canon MAXIFY all-in-one printer for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.