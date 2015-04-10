HP and Microsoft join forces to help the public sector

IT giants HP and Microsoft have partnered up to help the public sector deliver digital first customer experiences.

The two firms will also be delivering solutions to the automotive and financial services industries with the aim of helping organisations quickly deliver differentiated products and create new revenue via mobile, web and social channels.

HP Business Process as-a-Service (BPaaS) solutions for Microsoft Dynamics are set to provide organisations with rapid, industry-tailored solutions that allow them to deliver digital, mobile and social interactions with the customers and citizens they serve.

The companies are also building a portfolio of business process accelerators to address the industries’ most challenging business processes and then delivering them as BPaaS solutions.

Accelerators for case management, social benefits administration, citizen services such as portal and calls centres and banking transformation are among those being worked on.

Microsoft and HP claims they will help to deliver easy, personal and fast interactions for citizens by allowing organisations to quickly modernise legacy applications, get to market quickly and increase competitive differentiation.

“No trend has impacted business and government as much or as quickly as the drive to digital,” claimed Anthone Withers, Microsoft Business Applications and Enterprise Services director and general manager.

“Our BPaaS solutions allow clients to rapidly move to the digital world by modernising existing applications and simplifying the process to deliver a better client experience,” Withers added.

Cloud Hosted Solutions

HP BPaaS solutions run on the HP Helion Managed Virtual Private Cloud platform, which it claims provides even faster deployment times and recognition of revenue for businesses.

The firm leverages the Microsoft Dynamics platform to offer consumption-based pricing models or fixed cost per product/service based on the specific needs of the business.

“The combination of industry leading Microsoft Dynamics solutions and HP experience and expertise will result in specific industry focused IP that represent great value and opportunity to organisations looking to accelerate the delivery of products and services to market,” claimed Hayden Staff, Microsoft Business Solutions Enterprise Sales vice president.

