IG Group brings trading to the Apple Watch

IG Group has announced it is one of the first online trading providers to launch an app for the Apple Watch.

Available from 24 April the app is IG’s first move into wearable technology and it offers a new and more instantaneous way to trade and monitor the financial markets and complements existing mobile technology.

The IG app will automatically install itself on to a client’s Apple Watch provided they already have it downloaded to their iPhone. Via a one-tap login they will then be able to buy and sell stocks, trade CFDs and spread bet across a number of asset classes from the watch and monitor their existing positions.

The app is also fully localised and available in 12 languages, and the iPhone app push notifications will automatically sync with the watch.

“We believe that trading on a watch is another important step in simplifying the trading and user experience,” said Ivan Gowan, Head of Technology at IG.

“The features and functionality have been developed to ensure clients can access markets and execute trades in a simplified and immediate manner. Not only will IG’s clients have the best of IG’s 40 years of trading experience at their fingertips, they will also have access to the best technology on hand to do so.”

The Apple Watch is available for pre order as of today, and will hit the shelves on 24 April 2015. It will be available in three different models, including classic, sport and the luxury model. Pricing for the standard version starts at £299 inc VAT, while the luxury can go up to £6,000 and more.