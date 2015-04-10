Here's how to get black Santa with Apple's iPhone emoji update

Apple has updated its emoji section with the new Apple iOS 8.3 update, bringing new emojis and new features, as well.

Among the many changes the patch 8.3 brings is a redesigned emoji keyboard with new and improved emoji icons.

The keyboard now has an infinite scroll that allows you to flick horizontally through all the screens, as well as much better organisation through the tabbed icons at the bottom.

Some emojis have been updated to better reflect what they were trying to achieve in the first place, like the dancing Playboy bunnies, and some have been added to be more politically correct.

What am I talking about? Here are a couple of examples:

Now you can choose which skin tone you want to make your emoji heads from a range of available options. Still, Apple failed to remove the creepy moustaches from the male emoji. This is a great step forward considering that before this update there was EVERY SINGLE phase of the moon, and out of more than 800 emojis, only two depicted another skin colour other than white and that weird emoji yellow.

If you have the new update, you may be wondering how to find these new emojis, as at first it isn't quite clear.

Following the guide below we will talk you through how to find all the new emojis.

1. Make sure you have downloaded iOS 8.3

Make sure the iOS 8.3 update first of all.

follow this link for a "how to."

2. Make sure you have the emoji keyboard selected.

If you don't have the emoji keyboard available in your messages, then you will have to find and select it in Settings.

Click on Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards > Add New Keyboard > Emoji.

Now that you have the Emoji Keyboard, come out of settings and click on Messages.

3. Open Messages

Now that you have the Emoji Keyboard, come out of settings and click on Messages

Either open a new message or a pre-existing message.

On the bottom line, Click on the "globe" icon and the emoji keyboard should appear.

If you have more than one language keyboard selected, continue to click on the globe until they appear.

4. Finding Black Santa

The new emojis won't be visible straight away, so don't fret.

Using the santa emoji as an example, hold down on the emoji.

By doing this, a selection of different skin coloured santas will appear.

Select your chosen santa.

The emojis can only be seen by people with the same software patch, so don't try to send any of your new emojis to someone with an older iOS version, or to someone without an Apple phone, they’ll get a garbled mess filled with face placeholders and poor translations.

And the last, but not the least, in honour of the late Leonard Nemoy, Apple added the Vulcan salute emoji as well.

Live long, and prosper!