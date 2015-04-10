Samsung Galaxy S6 records stonking pre-order figures

More news has emerged pointing to the fact that the Galaxy S6 models will be the flagship handsets to turn around Samsung’s high-end phone fortunes, following the slump in sales the Galaxy S5 experienced compared to its predecessor.

The Chosun Ilbo reports that over in Korea, the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge have racked up 300,000 pre-orders as of the middle of this week – which is a record figure for any Galaxy smartphone, apparently.

The phone had only been on pre-order for a week – and, of course, it came out today (though in the UK you can only get the 32GB Galaxy S6 direct from Samsung – and the S6 Edge doesn’t ship until April 24 according to Samsung’s online store, but the company had already warned us about this).

BGR also reports that over in the States, T-Mobile has reported that pre-orders for the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge have come in thick and fast, and were close to double that seen for the Galaxy S5 (which was the most popular Galaxy phone at the network, oddly, and not the S4 which was certainly king in terms of global sales).

Can the Galaxy S6 eclipse the S4’s sales numbers? It’s starting to look like that’s a possibility, although it’s whether sales can carry this early strength forward which will be key.