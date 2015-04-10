New Call of Duty Black Ops III trailer out

What is a good Black Ops game without zombies, right?

Knowing that Activision has recently switched to a three-year cycle of developing new Call of Duty games, and taking in consideration that after Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer it’s Treyarch’ turn this year – we won’t act as we were surprised by what Treyarch announced.

And it announced Black Ops III.

Get yourself up-to-date with the trilogy by following the links below.

Black Ops on PS3, Xbox 360

Black Ops II on PS3, Xbox 360

More details about the game is expected on 26 April, and we all thought that by then all we have left is to read Activision’s announcements.

However, thanks to Twitter user ThaTiemsz, we have more information for you.

Rooting through the source code of the Call of Duty website, he discovered the image posted above, as well as the first official information about the game.

The first game announcement hypes up Black Ops III as the sequel of the two most played Call of Duty games ever, and that the game will take us into a “dark and twisted future”, where a new breed of Black Ops soldiers will arrive, and where “the lines between humanity and our technology are blurred”.

The game will bring three modes – Campaign, Multiplayer and Zombies, but this time we will also find “advanced army robotics which will redefine warfare”.

The game’s first teaser trailer has been posted on YouTube, and in it we can see lots of numbers flying around the screen, ultimately forming the image of the man. Or should I say, The Man.

Release date and supported platforms are still unavailable, but I bet you we’ll play Black Ops III in November on PC, PlayStation 4 and 3, and on Xbox One and 360.