How to watch The Masters 2015 online and on TV

If you’re a golfing fan, as you’re doubtless aware, the Masters 2015 teed off yesterday. And if you were thinking of watching the rest of the action, the good news is you can – both online and on TV, this isn’t merely a Sky Sports affair in the case of the latter, as the Beeb has coverage too.

The Beeb’s golf coverage is on BBC2, but there’s only highlights tonight from 19:00 to 20:00 GMT. However, there’s full live coverage on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 19:30 and 18:30 respectively, running through until midnight.

Sky Sports, of course, has fuller live coverage which kicks off on Sky Sports 4 (and its HD variant) at 19:00 tonight, and the same time tomorrow. On Sunday, it starts at 18:00, and there’s also coverage on Sky Sports 1 which starts at 19:00.

How about if you’d rather catch the fairways and greens online? Well, this afternoon on the SkySports.com website, you can watch the players tackle Amen Corner at 15:45 with a live feed. Sky is also bringing coverage of feature groups and the 15th and 16th holes from 17:00 on the Sky Sports iPad app.

Also, there’s live coverage on the Masters website itself, which starts at 19:00 later today – currently, you can watch all the highlights from yesterday here.

Will Spieth maintain the three shot lead he currently holds, and will Rory McIlroy manage to kick it up a gear today? We shall have to see…