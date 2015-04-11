Football Manager Classic 2015 available on Android and iOS

Football Manager Classic 2015 has finally made it to Android and iOS-powered tablets.

The app, which costs $19.99 (£13.66) is not some cheap rip-off or some nostalgia-inducing pixelated football action – it's a full 3D game with good visuals, tons of players and multiple languages.

It does cost, however, twice as much as the handheld version, and both contain extra features tucked away as in-app purchases.

It's as close to the PC version of the game as you can get on a tablet.

However, the game is not compatible with all devices currently on the market. iPad Air and iPad Mini are both supported, but the game requires iOS 8.0, or else it won't run.

For Android, you will need at least KitKat 4.4, and you can check out the full list of supported devices here.

Football Manager Classic 2015 lets you take control of any real-world club from a selection of 117 leagues across 51 nations and guide them to glory.

The hugely-popular game focuses less on the happenings on the pitch, and more on what goes on off the pitch - who the club signs, who plays and who sits on the bench.

You will, however, control your team's tactics, strategies and substitutions.

Miles Jacobson, studio director for Sports Interactive, said: “Getting a full game mode from the home computer version of Football Manager onto tablets has been a dream of ours for a couple of years,“ Newsshopper reports.

“Finally there are some devices powerful enough to allow us to do this and we’re delighted to bring the most sophisticated football management experience to tablets to date.”