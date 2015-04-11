Shocking percentage of consumers do not trust new top-level domains

People don’t feel as safe online following the launch of hundreds of new generic top-level domains (gTLDs).

According to a poll from NCC Group, 40 per cent of web users reported feeling less secure online since the introduction of the domains which includes the likes of .shop, .bank and .London. Furthermore, 87 per cent said they do not feel very comfortable browsing the new domains.

The survey also found that 45 per cent of respondents said they would feel safer on sites with new gTLDs if businesses were clear about the steps being taken to protect users’ personal information.

Rob Cotton, chief executive officer at NCC Group, said the internet is undergoing its biggest change in history, causing uncertainty for consumers and businesses alike. “We also know that some of the new domains are already being used by cyber criminals, hence why users are expressing security concerns,” he said.

“Currently there is a lack of awareness of this change in the business community. This is an issue that affects a number of different departments, from marketing and IT all the way up to the board – but most firms are oblivious.

