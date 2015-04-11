Two video-conferencing innovations set to make conference calls cool again

Let's face it: today’s video-conferencing is anything but bad. After all, we can talk to one or more people through great free and efficient tools like Google+ Hangout, Skype, Hall and many others.

However, this does not mean that there is not room for improvement and innovation. Which is why it is worth mentioning two companies that are trying to give a whole new outlook on how we connect and utilise conference calls.

“Talk” by Anymeeting

If you know the pain of trying to access a conference call, a new feature by AnyMeeting allows you to set up a conference call by just sending an email. This amazing service is suitable for everyone, from small to big companies, from conference calls to webinars.

This service is available both for conference calls and online meetings, and all it takes to use both is a single email email address: talk@anymeeting.com or meet@anymeeting.com. To set up a meeting or conference call, email your recipient and add either AnyMeeting email address in the CC field.

With this simple action, each participant will receive an email containing all the pertinent information to participate in the call, such as the time, the phone number they have to dial and the pin code they should insert to authenticate.

Translucent display that understands non-verbal signs

NTT, a Japanese company, seeks to develop some new hardware that goes beyond what we are used to. The company has been investigating the effects of adding natural elements of a live conversation, such as head and eye movement of all participants, as well as the way they react during the conversation and the environment where the conversation takes place.

The project incorporates the use of very thin and transparent screens that reproduce high-resolution and real-size images.They are equipped with a series of interpretation and response sensors, both for the environment but mainly for people. The system removes the background of each participant’s images and redesigns a full size environment.

This apparatus continuously reacts to the movements of each individual and interprets the movements of others, combining them in the same way that would naturally occur in a face to face conversation.

It is thus possible to know who is looking at us and, at the same time, have the direction in which we look captured and perceived by others. Something much closer to appropriate the real concept of telepresence, when compared to what we have today.

This set makes possible a type of remote conversation in which a person is sensory "followed" by other participants with the help of the equipment.

Here, the natural movement of each participant varies and changes in real time according to the different dynamics produced during the conversation, just like a face to face conversation.

Check out the video above to see the tool in action.