Amazon Prime Music channels arrive

There's no shortage of ways to turn your phone or tablet into an MP3 player. The days of dedicated devices like the iPod have waned, and most of us simply use a smartphone as the substitute that replaces that bygone era. With a multitude of services at our disposal we can have an endless supply of music on hand as we work and travel, or just relax on the couch.

Amazon is never far from any new trend and it has brought music streaming to its Prime customers to compliment the other benefits that go along with the service. Now the retailer announces that Android customers will have access to the many playlists available through Prime Music on their devices.

You'll find access to all sorts of playlists from genres like the 80's to dedicated artist compilations like The Foo Fighters, Bob Marley, Death Cab for Cutie, Dave Matthews, Paul Simon and countless others.

"There are hundreds of Prime Stations—customers just need to find a genre or artist they like and hit play to hear a continuous stream of music that can also be paused, replayed, or skipped without any restriction. As customers listen and give songs a thumbs up or thumbs down each station will adapt to their music tastes", Amazon told us in a statement.

The app itself if free in the Google Play store. Amazon Prime, however, is not. You'll need to pay out $99 (£67) per year, though you get more than just music with your membership, as there's free two day shipping, streaming video and other benefits.

Photo Credit: CREATISTA/Shutterstock