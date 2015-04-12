Game of Thrones: The best ways to watch season five

Sunday is a massive day for Game of Thrones fans as that’s when the long awaited season 5 begins. During the Apple Watch 'Spring Forward' event, Tim Cook announced HBO NOW, a new and exclusive premium streaming service for Apple TV. The service, naturally, was perfectly timed to ride the latest wave of GoT hype.

But HBO NOW on Apple TV (or iOS) is hardly the only way to catch up on the world’s most pirated TV show. There’s, well, piracy for starters, and for more law abiding TV watchers, other options like Sling TV.

If you're not already sorted for watching the show this weekend, here are some of the options available for you (and we'll also tell you how to get a free Game of Thrones game for Android and iOS).

HBO NOW on an Apple device (or through Optimum Online)

This is the obvious choice for Apple device owners. HBO NOW offers more than 2,000 shows online and includes every episode of every season of HBO programming, including of course, Game of Thrones.

It costs $14.99 a month (first month is free) and can be watched on Apple TV or an iOS device. If you want to watch GoT on a big screen (and you really should) you can pick up an Apple TV for $69. HBO NOW is also available on the Optimum Online service (so not actually an Apple-exclusive service after all, Tim Cook).

HBO for Sling TV on Fire TV and Fire TV Stick

If you own Amazon's Fire TV or Fire TV Stick, download the Sling TV app and subscribe to Sling TV’s base package. From there you can add the HBO package, which has live streaming of HBO programs (including Game of Thrones) and on-demand content for a total monthly price of $35.

If you don't already own Fire TV or Fire TV Stick, you can buy them for $99 or $39 respectively, However, Amazon is currently running a special offer. Sign up to Sling TV and prepay for three months of the service and you'll receive a code that can be used to give you $50 dollars off either device. That will bring the price of Fire TV down to $49, or you can get the Fire TV Stick for free.

You can also get Sling TV for other devices, including Roku, iOS, Android, Mac and PC.

HBO GO on Fire TV and Fire TV Stick

Have a cable subscription that includes HBO already? Download the HBO GO app and watch the Game of Thrones premiere as it airs.

The HBO GO app is free, but you'll need a cable subscription that includes HBO, which could be quite costly.

Sky Atlantic on NOW TV

If you're in the UK, then Sky Atlantic is where to watch the new Game of Thrones. You don't have to be a Sky subscriber though as you can watch GoT through NOW TV.

You can buy a NOW TV box for £19.99 (with an included three month Entertainment Pass so you can access Sky Atlantic). You can also watch NOW TV through other devices including Chromecast, Roku, PS3/PS4, Xbox One, PC, tablets and so on. No contract is required, it's just £6.99 a month.

Get the Game of Thrones, A Telltale Game Series (Episode 1) for free

Amazon Appstore, customers can download Game Of Thrones, A Telltale Games Series, Episode 1: Iron from Ice for free ($4.99 value) on their Fire TV, Fire tablets and Android devices.

And, also for a limited time, enjoy a 25 per cent discount on the Season Pass of the game ($3.75 value). Download the Amazon Appstore at amazon.com/androidapp. iOS owners needn't feel left out, as IGN currently has Episode 1 of Telltale's adventure as its free iOS game of the month. Grab the code for it here.

How will you be watching Game of Thrones this year?