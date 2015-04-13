Daily deal: Save £70 on a Lenovo S5000 7-inch tablet

Good morning folks, I hope everyone's well rested and prepared for a full working week after the blessing that was the two bank holidays surrounding the Easter weekend.

Our Monday daily deal this week features a Lenovo S5000 7-inch tablet, which you can now pick up for just £129.99, saving you £70 (35 per cent).

There are an abundance of tablets on offer at the moment, as more and more people look to bridge the gap between the smartphone and the traditional PC.

Whilst there are suggestions that the tablet bubble may be about to burst, they are still extremely useful devices - especially for people often on the move - and this deal shows that you don't have to break the bank.

The Lenovo S5000 comes packed with a quad-core 1.2 GHz processor, 1GB of Ram, 16GB of storage, a 7-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels and a 5-megapixel rear camera.

This is all backed up by Android 4.2 Jelly Bean, a 3500mAh li-polymer battery and a 1.6-megapixel front camera.

Add in the streamlined design and micro-USB support and you've got yourself a great all-round tablet for a bargain price.

