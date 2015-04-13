FAA gives Amazon green light to test delivery drones

The US Federal Aviation Administration has given Amazon the green light to test its drone delivery system on US soil, or US air, to be precise.

With the given permission, Amazon can now start flying drones at a maximum height of 400ft (122 metres), and at the speed of 100 miles per hour (160 km/hour).

The drones will, however, have to stay at least 500 feet away from any humans, and will have to remain within the line of sight flying over private property.

Amazon was already given permission to start conducting these tests a month ago, but the company is far from being excited about it. The drone it was given permission to test is now too old and outdated to be tested at all.

Speaking after the decision, Amazon’s VP for Global Public Policy Paul Misener said: “This approval came last Thursday, and we’re eager to get flying here as we have been abroad,” Trusted Reviews writes.

“While the FAA was considering our applications for testing, we innovated so rapidly that the [drone] approved last week by the FAA has become obsolete. We don’t test it anymore. We’ve moved on to more advanced designs that we already are testing abroad.”

Amazon has been conducting tests in a secret facility in Canada for quite some time now, and in a letter to shareholders, the company’s CEO Jeff Bezos last year said Amazon was already testing the sixth generation of drones, and designing generation seven and eight. It’s safe to say they’ve surpassed even generation eight by now.

