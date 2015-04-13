Google Chromebook Pixel 2 on sale in UK next week

Have you been dying to get your mitts on the Chromebook Pixel sequel from Google – which is slightly more affordable than the original was, thankfully? Well, you won’t have to wait much longer…

In fact, T3 reports that Google has announced the Chromebook Pixel 2 will be out in the UK on April 21, which is a week tomorrow. You’ll be able to buy it online at the Play Store, or at Dixons.

You may recall that when the original Chromebook Pixel came out a couple of years back, the base version tipped the scales at an eye-watering £1,049 – at least this time round, you’ll be able to pick up the Chromebook Pixel 2 laptop starting at £799. That’s with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 32GB SSD.

Double up the RAM to 16GB and the SSD to 64GB, and switch in a Core i7 processor, and you’ll still pay less than that original vanilla model, with an outlay of £999.

The Chromebook Pixel 2’s screen is a 12.85in display with a 2560 x 1700 resolution, giving 239 ppi, and the device also promises to be lightweight, offering up to 12 hours of battery life, Google claims – with the charger allowing 15 minutes of charging to give the laptop two hours’ worth of juice.

