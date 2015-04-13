Jawbone UP3 is finally coming

The fitness tracker which faced endless delays, the Jawbone UP3 is finally ready to ship. The problems causing the delay proved to be unsolvable, which is why Jawbone decided to get rid of certain features altogether.

But first things first.

Jawbone UP3, the fitness tracker everyone has been waiting for, will ship to customers in the US on 20 April. International orders are planned for “later in 2015”, with no set timeframe or a specific date, meaning people in the UK, Europe and the rest of the world have to wait some more.

But hey, if it’s ready to ship to the US, it means it probably won’t take too long for the rest of the world to catch up.

Now, about that delay. The problem apparently lied in the ‘waterproof’ feature of the device. It was first claimed the fitness tracker would be waterproof, but now it says it is “splash-proof”, meaning you can use it in the rain, but forget about going swimming with it.

Jawbone stated that not all the UP3 units being manufactured were meeting the level of quality it wanted, particularly for water resistance.

The company says anyone who pre-ordered one and now wants to cancel because of this change can do so with no charge.

Anyone whose estimated shipping time has slipped has been personally contacted to be offered either $40 (£27) off of the UP3's price, or a free Jawbone UP Move, Wareable says.

The Jawbone UP3 will cost £149.99 in the UK and $179.99 in the US.

