LG G4 official images leaked showing leather finish

Official pics of the LG G4, which previously only made shadowy appearances in teaser trailers, have been spilled.

LG’s new flagship, which has some very tough competition in the form of the much lauded Galaxy S6, saw a staging website accidentally flicked live earlier than planned containing various pics, which the infamous Evan Blass (@evleaks) spotted, the Mirror reports.

The images showed the phone will have a number of colour choices, with some of those colours finished in real leather, as you can see from one of the spilled pics above. While a leather finish certainly looks nice when new, let’s hope it can stand a year or two’s worth of punishment without starting to look like a battered old football.

A few other details have been revealed – the LG G4 will measure 149.1mm x 75.3mm x 8.9mm, and will have a hefty 3,000mAh battery on board, which should be enough juice for anyone.

The official teaser also showed that the camera will have a camera aperture of F1.8 for good low-light performance (always a difficult area for smartphone cameras – and indeed even full compact cameras, for that matter), and it will be a 16 megapixel affair.

It won’t be long before we find out all the details of the spec, though, as the LG G4 launch is set to happen on April 28 – just a fortnight tomorrow.

Image Credit: Mirror