PC shipments declined 5.2 per cent in Q1 2015

Two research companies, IDC and Gartner, published their estimates for PC shipments for the first quarter of 2015, and companies selling PCs won't be too happy about it.

PC shipments are down, both companies claim, blaming it on the fading of the Windows XP replacement cycle.

During the cycle, PC shipments were soaring, but now it seems they've run out of steam.

Worldwide PC shipments totaled 71.7 million units in the first quarter of 2015, a 5.2 per cent decline from the first quarter of 2014, according to preliminary results by Gartner, Inc.

The top five vendors were Lenovo, HP, Dell, Asus, and Acer.

On the other hand, IDC says worldwide PC shipments dropped 6.7 per cent to 68.5 million units in the first quarter of 2015. The top five vendors in IDC’s results were Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer, and Asus.

However, things are not that bad, both companies say. As the year moves forward, PC sales are expected to rise.

"However, this decline is not necessarily a sign of sluggish overall PC sales long term. Mobile PCs, including notebooks, hybrid and Windows tablets, grew compared with a year ago. The first quarter results support our projection of a moderate decline of PC shipments in 2015, which will lead to a slow, consistent growth stage for the next five years,“ Gartner quoted Mikako Kitagawa, principal analyst at the company.

“The upcoming launch of Windows 10 will consolidate the best of Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. In addition to the free upgrade for consumers for a year after the release, Windows 10 should be a net positive as there is pent-up demand for replacements of older PCs. Only part of the installed base needs to replace systems to keep the overall growth rate above zero for rest of the year,“ says Rajani Singh, a senior research analyst at IDC.