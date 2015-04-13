Ticketing apps to become key for wearables

Over the next four years, ticket purchases via mobile and desktop devices will grow two-fold, a new research shows, and special emphasis was placed on ticket purchases via wearable devices.

A new study by Juniper Research has forecast that global ticket purchases via mobile and desktop devices including smartphones, tablets and PCs will reach £32 billion by 2019, up from an estimated 16.2 billion this year.

The new research, Mobile & Online Ticketing: Transport, Events & NFC 2015-2019, found that with digital ticketing services developing fast across the transport and events sector, mobile handsets will account for more than one in two digital tickets purchased by 2019.

The research found that in almost every market, metro and bus ticketing was being driven by mobile phone usage. The low price, high frequency and high volume nature of metro/bus ticketing was found to be particularly suited for mobile payments.

It was also found that Metro/bus ticketing is gaining traction through barcodes delivered via smartphone apps, and through SMS-based solutions, with the latter witnessing impressive user adoption in markets such as Sweden and Italy.

The research observed that ticketing apps will become key for wearable devices, such as smartwatches. “Smartwatches with NFC capability offer a convenient replacement for contactless debit-cards and smartphones. Integrating new devices and wearables should be a key strategic directive for all players across the ticketing value chain,” noted research author Nitin Bhas.

However, the research notes that a number of challenges, including scanning capabilities and battery life, need to be addressed for wider adoption.