Whitepaper: Ovum Decision Matrix: Selecting an enterprise backup and recovery solution

Organisations are demanding higher levels of system and network availability, and cost effective business continuity. However, all this must be managed and maintained by a single department with one IT budget. This often leads to the creation of tensions between conflicting demands and priorities of production requirements where access and speed are desired qualities but must also provide resiliency and recovery.

The main area of contention is the distinction between business continuity (BC), disaster recovery (DR), and backup and recovery (B&R), and how these share the budget to deliver what the end user wants, and minimize the impact of any loss of data or service. This report provides a side-by-side comparison of leading enterprise backup and recovery solutions, looking at the ability to deliver a holistic backup and recovery strategy. The results are delivered as the Ovum Decision Matrix (ODM), which considers the significance of all three aspects of a backup and recovery strategy and how these influence how technology is deployed, used, and controlled.

To keep reading, download the whitepaper below.

