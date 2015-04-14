Asus VivoWatch unveiled with 10-day battery life

Asus says it will unveil its new smartwatch, the VivoWatch, during today’s Milan Design Week.

Milan Design Week is a furniture fair taking place in Milan, Italy, usually in April every year.

From what’s already known, the VivoWatch will have a battery which can last up to ten days on a single charge (compared to, say, the already sold-out Apple Watch which has a 18 hour battery life).

We also know that it will have stainless steel housing, and will include features such as heart rate monitor and a sleeping monitor.

The Asus VivoWatch has also received the IP67 certificate, meaning it will be waterproof and dustproof, and judging by the previously published images of the device, it will use a black and white display and won’t work on the Android Wear platform.

The device’s price and release date are yet unknown.

As the smartwatch battle starts heating up, there are a number of factors coming into play and turning out to be key in creating the perfect device.

Usability seems to be fairly low down the line, with battery longevity and pricing coming on top. That’s why all of the currently big smartphone manufacturers, including FitBit with Surge, Pebble with its Pebble Time, Basis with Peak and Garmin with Vivoactive, offer devices with a somewhat ‘generous’ battery life.

‘Generous’ means Garmin’s device can last up to three weeks, with others up to a week. This places the VivoWatch among the longer lasting devices, especially compared to the Apple Watch, currently the hottest smartwatch out there.