Lib Dems outline “digital revolution” plans for NHS

The Liberal Democrats (Lib Dems) have announced plans to sell redundant NHS assets to fund new technology in the UK’s healthcare system.

The political party is hoping to raise £250m by selling assets such as unused land to drive a “digital revolution” with the NHS.

The so-called Transformation Fund will be used to fund changes that head of NHS England Simon Stevens has claimed are necessary to the survival of the health service.

“The NHS doesn’t need warm words, it needs hard cash. We know exactly how much because the boss of NHS England has told us – an extra £8 billion a year by 2020,” claimed Lib Dem leader and Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg.

“We also need to help the NHS adapt so it is fit for the challenges of the 21st century. That’s why we have a plan to introduce modern technology that will help patients, with more doctors’ appointments and repeat prescriptions at the touch of a button,” he added.

The party is intending to use the money raised to make more doctor appointments and repeat prescriptions available online.

It is also hoping to improve GP access by encouraging more patients to contact their doctors via Skype.

According to the Lib Dems, it is committing to the NHS Five Year Forward View and intending to spend up to £17 billion more on the NHS than other political parties.

Conservatives Support Healthcare Technology

Meanwhile current Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to increase the use of Skype for doctors’ appointments to support GP appointments being available from 8am-8pm seven days a week.

The Conservative Party also supports check-ups over Skype, online appointment bookings and electronic prescriptions.

© 24N.biz