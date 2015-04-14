Revenge porn can land you two years in prison

Revenge porn is now officially a crime in the UK, and you can get jailed up to two years for doing it.

As last year's amendments to the Criminal Justice and Court Acts come into effect, revenge porn, both offline and online, can land you in jail.

The particular amendment targeting revenge porn was proposed last October, Tech Dirt writes:

"The change will cover the sharing of images both online and offline. It will mean that images posted to social networking sites such as Facebook and Twitter will be caught by the offence, as well as those that are shared via text message. Images shared via email, on a website or the distribution of physical copies will also be caught. Those convicted will face a maximum sentence of two years in prison.”

“The offence will cover photographs or films which show people engaged in sexual activity or depicted in a sexual way or with their genitals exposed, where what is shown would not usually be seen in public. Victims and others will be able to report offences to the police to investigate. Officers will work with the Crown Prosecution Service to take forward cases for prosecution.”

However, if you’re a journalist or working in public interest you can share these images, but you’ll have to prove your case first.

Tech Dirt says the move is somewhat unnecessary, and done more out of social pressure than actual need.

Not that there isn’t a need to keep these harassers on their best behaviour, there is. But revenge porn was punishable before under the UK’s harassment laws.