So when will the Sony Xperia Z4 be unveiled?

In a latest batch of media speculations, the upcoming flagship phone from Sony, the Xperia Z4 is to be unveiled on the 20 April.

Trusted Reviews reported on the latest date, saying sources out of Sony’s native Japan have suggested it.

The Xperia Z4 was initially expected to be unveiled during the Mobile World Conference which took place on 1 March this year in Barcelona, Spain, but that never happened.

Now, the new reports suggest the Z4 will be unveiled during a “new Xperia smartphone product announcement”.

But what everyone seems to be stressing out is that this information should be “taken with a considerable pinch of salt,” having in mind the less than official channels through which this information has emerged.

Also, considering that this is Sony’s next flagship phone we’re talking about, we would expect at least some hype building before the device actually gets unveiled.

Further reports have suggested that the Z4 will not launch until later in the year, with the upcoming announcement to focus on a potential spin-off to the existing Sony Xperia Z3.

The Xperia Z4 should be a rival to the Galaxy S6 and the HTC M9 One, featuring a 5.2-inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel QHD display, Qualcomm’s latest 64-bit Snapdragon 810 processor with 3GB of RAM and an improved 20-megapixel primary camera.

Earlier this year Sony suggested it hadn’t moved to a traditional 12 month product cycle, saying that its next flagship offering would touch down before September.

Sony has yet to comment on these speculations.