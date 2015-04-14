ViewSonic announces VP2780 27-inch 4K monitor

ViewSonic has announced a new 4K monitor designed for professional work.

The Ultra HD VP2780-4K, to give the monitor its full name, is a 27-inch LED panel offering a resolution of 3840 x 2160. It uses SuperClear IPS panel tech and is a 10-bit colour panel.

Accurate colours are promised, with 100% sRGB, and 80% Adobe RGB high colour coverage, meaning pinpoint colours for CAD work, serious photography and video editing and the like.

The VP2780-4K also boasts HDMI 2.0 supporting 4K content at 60Hz, and there’s a DisplayPort 1.2a, along with a 4-port USB 3.0 hub and dual MHL connectivity.

An ergonomic stand comes with the monitor, which supports picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture, allowing for the display of up to 4 video inputs simultaneously on-screen.

And to give each monitor the best performance out of the box, ViewSonic individually calibrates the displays during production. A four-year warranty is part of the bargain, too, with the VP2780-4K available now at £599.

Claire Chuang, Product Marketing Manager at ViewSonic Europe Ltd, commented: “With more UHD content now available, Ultra HD displays become more and more important for professionals to develop and to display UHD contents. ViewSonic is harnessing two decades as a leader and innovator in displays to deliver a complete portfolio of Ultra HD monitors.”